iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $3.96 on Wednesday, reaching $271.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,042. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $234.70 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

