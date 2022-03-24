iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 982,403 shares.The stock last traded at $257.16 and had previously closed at $255.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.41 and a 200-day moving average of $282.49.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,941,000 after purchasing an additional 102,256 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.