iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period.

DVY stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.91. 7,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,090. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.10. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.24 and a 1 year high of $128.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

