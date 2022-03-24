iShares Trust – iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stock Holdings Lessened by MKD Wealth Coaches LLC

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Trust – iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. iShares Trust – iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings in iShares Trust – iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Trust – iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Trust – iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Trust – iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Trust – iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares Trust – iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

HYG stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.74. 34,579,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,939,004. iShares Trust – iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $88.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.68.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

