iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.61 EPS

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $3.61, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ITOS stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $32.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.03 and a beta of 2.02. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, insider Yvonne Mcgrath sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Gall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $232,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 787,188 shares of company stock worth $28,938,991. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 91,206 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

