ITM Power (LON:ITM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.96) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 410 ($5.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.24) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.90) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.10) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 522 ($6.87).

Shares of ITM Power stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 356 ($4.69). The company had a trading volume of 2,449,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,814. The company has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 302.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 386.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.59. ITM Power has a twelve month low of GBX 208.24 ($2.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 543 ($7.15).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

