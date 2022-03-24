ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives $413.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $413.33.

ITMPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.61) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITMPF opened at $4.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.