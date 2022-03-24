J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $210.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.72.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

