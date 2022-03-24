J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. J.Jill updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE JILL traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 39,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,916. J.Jill has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $149.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JILL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 271.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

