Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.50. Approximately 85,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 89,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.68.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of C$326.73 million and a P/E ratio of 5.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Jaguar Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

