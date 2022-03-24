Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,931 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden bought 691,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $20,753,006.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,441,740 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,355 and sold 64,769 shares valued at $2,340,086. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHG opened at $34.31 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

