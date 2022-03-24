Jason Gray Sells 3,589 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,963.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MITK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. 288,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,163. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.47 million, a P/E ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MITK. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

