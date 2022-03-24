Jason Gray Sells 3,589 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,963.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ MITK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. 288,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,163. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.47 million, a P/E ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 0.45.
Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MITK. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.
Mitek Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.