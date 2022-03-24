Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Jason Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:JASN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. Jason Industries shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 238,800 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.60.

About Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN)

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

