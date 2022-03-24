Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for American Woodmark in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Woodmark’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. American Woodmark has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $105.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average of $63.67. The company has a market capitalization of $893.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Paul Joachimczyk acquired 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.71 per share, with a total value of $111,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,031 shares of company stock worth $748,336. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark (Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.