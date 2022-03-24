Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.69.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $29,982,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

