Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Receives $43.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JEF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

NYSE:JEF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

