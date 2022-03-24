Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,974 shares of company stock worth $837,637 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

