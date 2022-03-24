Jiayin Group (JFIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

JFIN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,568. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFIN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

