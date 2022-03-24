Jiayin Group (JFIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.
JFIN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,568. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Jiayin Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
