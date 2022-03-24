JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Announces Earnings Results

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:JKS traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $66.37. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,157,000 after purchasing an additional 212,645 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in JinkoSolar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,119,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 379.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 242,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 191,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKS. CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.42.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.