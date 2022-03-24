JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a $165.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.74.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $70.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 2.08. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.68.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $113,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $128,863.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,654 shares of company stock worth $522,401. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,968,000 after buying an additional 192,393 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 139.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $907,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

