John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $44.24

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.24 and traded as low as $42.89. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 30,239 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

