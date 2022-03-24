John Hazen Sells 2,420 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Hazen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boot Barn alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76.

Boot Barn stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,266. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.58. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.93.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 570.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,041 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 45.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 316,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 98,440 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 24.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Boot Barn by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

About Boot Barn (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.