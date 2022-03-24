John Tognetti Buys 30,353 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) Director John Tognetti purchased 30,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,943.57. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,203,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,040,739.30.

John Tognetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, John Tognetti acquired 13,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,760.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, John Tognetti bought 31,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$16,120.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, John Tognetti purchased 33,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,810.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, John Tognetti acquired 61,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$31,835.90.

On Wednesday, January 12th, John Tognetti bought 53,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,323.35.

On Wednesday, December 29th, John Tognetti acquired 5,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,500.00.

MRZ traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.70. 94,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$0.72. The company has a current ratio of 13.86, a quick ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

