Joseph Stilwell Acquires 10,000 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Joseph Stilwell bought 2,795 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $15,372.50.

On Friday, March 18th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $2,770.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 1,212 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $6,666.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 9,083 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $49,956.50.

Shares of KFS stock remained flat at $$5.50 during trading hours on Thursday. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,958. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550,000.00 and a beta of -0.18.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.79 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 167.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 301,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 262,884 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

