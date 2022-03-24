Joshua G. James Sells 26,360 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $1,307,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $47.85 on Thursday. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.16.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Domo by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Domo by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Domo by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Domo by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOMO shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

