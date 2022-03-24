Joshua G. James Sells 26,360 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $1,307,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $47.85 on Thursday. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.16.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOMO shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.
Domo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.
