JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

YY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JOYY from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.88.

YY opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. JOYY has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.79. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JOYY will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -170.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY (Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

