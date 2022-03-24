JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €28.50 Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($31.32) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($33.08) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.96 ($38.42).

SZG opened at €44.68 ($49.10) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €22.45 ($24.67) and a 1 year high of €44.64 ($49.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.95.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

