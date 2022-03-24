JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target to $18.00

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NS. StockNews.com raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

NS stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $417.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.25 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

