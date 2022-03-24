JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) Price Target to GBX 7,000

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,349 ($109.91) to GBX 7,000 ($92.15) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,700 ($101.37) to GBX 7,900 ($104.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
DCCPY opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45. DCC has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $41.25.
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
