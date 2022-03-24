Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Kape Technologies alerts:

KAPE opened at GBX 400 ($5.27) on Tuesday. Kape Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280 ($3.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 460 ($6.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 360.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 392.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 30.36.

In other news, insider Ido Erlichman sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.27), for a total transaction of £2,600,000 ($3,422,854.13).

About Kape Technologies (Get Rating)

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.