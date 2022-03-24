Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Trading Down 5.6%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.78 and last traded at $30.78. Approximately 253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.
KARO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.
The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the fourth quarter valued at $8,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Karooooo by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Karooooo by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Karooooo by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Karooooo by 25.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
