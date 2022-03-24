Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Trading Down 5.6%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.78 and last traded at $30.78. Approximately 253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

KARO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07.

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Karooooo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the fourth quarter valued at $8,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Karooooo by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Karooooo by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Karooooo by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Karooooo by 25.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

