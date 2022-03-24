KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 120537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after acquiring an additional 533,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KB Home by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 393,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in KB Home by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after acquiring an additional 249,836 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.81.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

