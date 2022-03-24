KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

KBH traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,326. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,054,000 after buying an additional 227,874 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in KB Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in KB Home by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,691,000 after purchasing an additional 92,744 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

