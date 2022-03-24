KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

NYSE:KBH traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 103,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,326. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,057,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,074,000 after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 105.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

