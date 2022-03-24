KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading 9.1% Higher

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.26. 19,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,772,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

Get KE alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.25, a P/E/G ratio of 19.54 and a beta of -1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. KE’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KE during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,450,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth about $220,614,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,677 shares in the last quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.