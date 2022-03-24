Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.54

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.54 and last traded at $71.25, with a volume of 313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.47.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kenon by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kenon during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Kenon during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenon during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kenon during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

