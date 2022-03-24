Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,008.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000.

NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $74.89 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average of $76.31.

