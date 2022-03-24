Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 7,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 8,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.85. 202,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,020. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average is $108.34. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $112.27.

