Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 1,487.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Upstart stock opened at $118.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.23. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.16 and a beta of 0.01.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.82.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $1,098,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,374 shares of company stock valued at $31,562,058. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

