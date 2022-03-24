Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 1,487.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
Upstart stock opened at $118.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.23. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.16 and a beta of 0.01.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.82.
In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $1,098,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,374 shares of company stock valued at $31,562,058. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
