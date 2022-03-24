Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 168.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Cowen reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,464. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $260.61 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $272.26. The firm has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.86 and a 200 day moving average of $248.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

