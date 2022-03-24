Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,067 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,039,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 515,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $314.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.19. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.24 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

