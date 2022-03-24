Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $688.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $484.54 and a 52 week high of $710.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $664.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $651.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

