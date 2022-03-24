Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $429,000 Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 348.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total transaction of $191,351.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $2,529,977.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $133.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.65 and a 200 day moving average of $120.70. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

