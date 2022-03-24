Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $469,000 Stock Position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 818.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 42,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ QQD opened at $28.36 on Thursday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.