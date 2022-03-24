Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $490,000 in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,649 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,688,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,191,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 71.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 370,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after buying an additional 154,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ichor by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 574,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

ICHR opened at $34.61 on Thursday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $989.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.12.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

