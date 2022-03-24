Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $554,000 in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,840 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $126,362.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,074,148. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UiPath stock opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $90.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UiPath from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.95.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

