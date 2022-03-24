Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $57.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

