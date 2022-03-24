KeyCorp Comments on Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.68.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.34 and a 200-day moving average of $144.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $164.28.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

