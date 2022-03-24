KeyCorp Lowers Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to Sector Weight

KeyCorp lowered shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $39.82 on Monday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 98.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after purchasing an additional 907,578 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 8.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $8,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

