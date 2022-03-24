KeyCorp Raises PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $77.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PDCE. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.02. 8,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,991. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.92.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $102,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,203,919 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

